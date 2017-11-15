Tom Sizemore Dropped From Thriller 'The Door' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Global Genesis Group, the production company behind upcoming horror-thriller The Door, has dropped Tom Sizemore as the film’s male lead after recent sexual misconduct allegations against Sizemore regarding an 11-year-old actress on the set of Born Killers in 2003. The production company said The Door will now recast.

Global Genesis said it was removing Sizemore because of the allegations, though production on the film will move forward. Sizemore was removed from the Born Killers set in 2003 for allegedly touching the genitals of an 11-year-old actress while seated on his lap.

The Door is a psychological thriller in the vein of Insidious. The logline: In the late ’50s, Dr. Lazarus Saint was conducting horrific experiments until a suspicious house fire killed Saint and his young son Vincent. In present day, Scott and Rebecca Johnson move into the old Saint house. When people who visit start dying, Rebecca discovers the ghost of Vincent who warns her that Scott is becoming the dead Lazarus. Rebecca realizes she is doomed unless she can stop him.

Global Genesis is producing the project and handling distribution. The company recently produced the horror film Escape Room starring Skeet Ulrich which is scheduled to be released next year.

Sizemore’s recent credits include Showtime’s Twin Peaks and USA’s Shooter.