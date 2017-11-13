TiVo, the pioneer in time-shifted TV, said its board of directors elected Enrique Rodriguez to the position of president and CEO effective today. He also joins the company’s board.

Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment technology and media for decades. Most recently, he served executive vice president and chief technical officer of AT&T’s Entertainment Group. He’s also held executive positions at Sirius XM, Cisco Systems and Microsoft’s TV Division, as well as serving as vice president of Xbox Partnerships for Microsoft.

Before joining Microsoft, Rodriguez spent more than 20 years serving in various engineering and executive positions at Thomson/RCA.

“I look forward to the company’s next phase of growth,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rodriguez succeeds Thomas Carson, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.