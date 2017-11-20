Tig Notaro firmly and publicly distanced herself from Louis C.K., exec producer of her Amazon show One Mississippi, following multiple allegations of his sexual misconduct, and while he has since released a statement saying, “These stories are true,” we have not heard a response from Notaro — until now. On Sunday at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, Notaro reacted to his statement.

When a festival audience member asked her thoughts, a reluctant Notaro said, “I don’t want to go into the Louis stuff. The positive of that particular situation is whatever someone’s intentions are there, meaning him, the positive is that victims were not told they’re lying anymore, and that was the positive that came from that, and that’s it as far as I’m concerned. That’s all I took from that.”

Notaro also said she tended to remain positive about the future following all the recently emerging cases of sexual harassment. “I go back to that feeling of endless hope and optimism. But it can’t just be this little burst that happens and we move on from it,” she said. “It has to be a conversation that we continue.”