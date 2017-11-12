Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell launched very well out the gate this weekend, grossing $320K in just four New York and Los Angeles locations, giving the title the third best opening per theater average of the year at $80K. Described as a “darkly, comic drama,” the film was the clear spotlight among the weekend’s Specialty newcomers. The Orchard, however, did get some traction with Joachim Trier’s Thelma, Norway’s entry for Best Foreign Language Oscar consideration, taking in over $12K in an exclusive run. A24’s Lady Bird sizzled last weekend with the year’s best per theater average opener. The directorial debut by Greta Gerwig expanded to over three dozen theaters in its second weekend, grossing over $1.24M, landing in tenth in the box office as of Sunday morning. Menemsha Films’ 1945 took in nearly $21K in two theaters in its second weekend, while FilmRise’s My Friend Dahmer jumped to 45 runs in its second frame, grossing $190K. Electric Entertainment’s LBJ shed some runs in its second weekend, taking in $509K in 608 theaters. Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying played 32 locations also. In its second outing, grossing $172K. One of the year’s most successful documentaries, Jane by Brett Morgen, continued to add runs a month into its release, grossing nearly $229K Friday to Sunday. And Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul handily crossed $21M.

NEW RELEASES

Blade Of The Immortal (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [25 Theaters] Weekend $18,000, Average $720, Cume $98,581

Shakespeare-Wallah (re-release) (Cohen Media Group) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,577

Thelma (The Orchard) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $12,357

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $320,000, Average $80,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

1945 (Menemsha Films) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $20,920, Average $10,460, Cume $58,875

My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) Week 2 [45 Theaters] Weekend $190,000, Average $4,222, Cume $243,207

Lady Bird (A24) Week 2 [37 Theaters] Weekend $1,249,358, Average $33,766, Cume $1,781,438

LBJ (Electric Entertainment) Week 2 [608 Theaters] Weekend $509,000, Average $837, Cume $2,084,946

Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 2 [32 Theaters] Weekend $172,000, Average $5,375, Cume $241,773

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Bill Nye: Science Guy (PBS Distribution) Week 3 [1 Theater] Weekend $14,350, Cume $22,786

Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $55,206, Average $1,904, Cume $166,052

The Square (Magnolia Pictures) Week 3 [50 Theaters] Weekend $156,156, Average $3,123, Cume $447,239

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 4 [20 Theaters] Weekend $10,703, Average $535, Cume $56,246

Jane (National Geographic Films/Abramorama) Week 4 [96 Theaters] Weekend $228,876, Average $2,384, Cume $825,033

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (A24) Week 4 [238 Theaters] Weekend $476,243, Average $2,001, Cume $1,559,422

Same Kind Of Different As Me (Pure Flix) Week 4 [296 Theaters] Weekend $190,000, Average $642, Cume $6,157,382

Wonderstruck (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [261 Theaters] Weekend $245,220, Average $940, Cume $825,262

Breathe (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [32 Theaters] Weekend $17,059, Average $533, Cume $454,343

Goodbye Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [196 Theaters] Weekend $180,000, Average $918, Cume $1,523,338

Human Flow (Amazon Studios/Participant) Week 5 [23 Theaters] Weekend $21,000, Average $913, Cume $404,175

Marshall (Open Road Films) Week 5 [601 Theaters] Weekend $419,425, Average $698, Come $8,463,783

Dina (The Orchard) Week 6 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,866, Average $608, Cume $88,154

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [20 Theaters] Weekend $32,207, Average $1,610, Cume $424.144

The Florida Project (A24) Week 6 [229 Theaters] Weekend $579,370, Average $2,530, Cume $3,839,248

The Stray (Quality Flix) Week 6 [34 Theaters] Weekend $17,000, Average $500, Come $1,551,983

Lucky (Magnolia Pictures) Week 7 [45 Theaters] Weekend $30,000, Average $667, Cume $887,323

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [16 Theaters] Weekend $9,295, Average $581, Cume $755,541

A Question of Faith (Pure Flux) Week 7 [30 Theaters] Weekend $57,500, Average $1,917, Cume $2,438,822

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [103 Theaters] Weekend $95,000, Average $922, Cume $12,480,061

Friend Request (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 8 [2 Theaters] Weekend $461, Average $230, Cume $3,758,285

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 8 [212 Theaters] Weekend $515,140, Average $2,430, Cume $3,934,014

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 8 [637 Theaters] Weekend $675,000, Average $1,060, Cume $21,137,704

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 14 [86 Theaters] Weekend $30,339, Average $353, Cume $33,752,102