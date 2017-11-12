Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell launched very well out the gate this weekend, grossing $320K in just four New York and Los Angeles locations, giving the title the third best opening per theater average of the year at $80K. Described as a “darkly, comic drama,” the film was the clear spotlight among the weekend’s Specialty newcomers. The Orchard, however, did get some traction with Joachim Trier’s Thelma, Norway’s entry for Best Foreign Language Oscar consideration, taking in over $12K in an exclusive run. A24’s Lady Bird sizzled last weekend with the year’s best per theater average opener. The directorial debut by Greta Gerwig expanded to over three dozen theaters in its second weekend, grossing over $1.24M, landing in tenth in the box office as of Sunday morning. Menemsha Films’ 1945 took in nearly $21K in two theaters in its second weekend, while FilmRise’s My Friend Dahmer jumped to 45 runs in its second frame, grossing $190K. Electric Entertainment’s LBJ shed some runs in its second weekend, taking in $509K in 608 theaters. Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying played 32 locations also. In its second outing, grossing $172K. One of the year’s most successful documentaries, Jane by Brett Morgen, continued to add runs a month into its release, grossing nearly $229K Friday to Sunday. And Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul handily crossed $21M.
NEW RELEASES
Blade Of The Immortal (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [25 Theaters] Weekend $18,000, Average $720, Cume $98,581
Shakespeare-Wallah (re-release) (Cohen Media Group) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,577
Thelma (The Orchard) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $12,357
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $320,000, Average $80,000
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
1945 (Menemsha Films) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $20,920, Average $10,460, Cume $58,875
My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) Week 2 [45 Theaters] Weekend $190,000, Average $4,222, Cume $243,207
Lady Bird (A24) Week 2 [37 Theaters] Weekend $1,249,358, Average $33,766, Cume $1,781,438
LBJ (Electric Entertainment) Week 2 [608 Theaters] Weekend $509,000, Average $837, Cume $2,084,946
Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 2 [32 Theaters] Weekend $172,000, Average $5,375, Cume $241,773
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Bill Nye: Science Guy (PBS Distribution) Week 3 [1 Theater] Weekend $14,350, Cume $22,786
Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $55,206, Average $1,904, Cume $166,052
The Square (Magnolia Pictures) Week 3 [50 Theaters] Weekend $156,156, Average $3,123, Cume $447,239
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 4 [20 Theaters] Weekend $10,703, Average $535, Cume $56,246
Jane (National Geographic Films/Abramorama) Week 4 [96 Theaters] Weekend $228,876, Average $2,384, Cume $825,033
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (A24) Week 4 [238 Theaters] Weekend $476,243, Average $2,001, Cume $1,559,422
Same Kind Of Different As Me (Pure Flix) Week 4 [296 Theaters] Weekend $190,000, Average $642, Cume $6,157,382
Wonderstruck (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [261 Theaters] Weekend $245,220, Average $940, Cume $825,262
Breathe (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [32 Theaters] Weekend $17,059, Average $533, Cume $454,343
Goodbye Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [196 Theaters] Weekend $180,000, Average $918, Cume $1,523,338
Human Flow (Amazon Studios/Participant) Week 5 [23 Theaters] Weekend $21,000, Average $913, Cume $404,175
Marshall (Open Road Films) Week 5 [601 Theaters] Weekend $419,425, Average $698, Come $8,463,783
Dina (The Orchard) Week 6 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,866, Average $608, Cume $88,154
Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [20 Theaters] Weekend $32,207, Average $1,610, Cume $424.144
The Florida Project (A24) Week 6 [229 Theaters] Weekend $579,370, Average $2,530, Cume $3,839,248
The Stray (Quality Flix) Week 6 [34 Theaters] Weekend $17,000, Average $500, Come $1,551,983
Lucky (Magnolia Pictures) Week 7 [45 Theaters] Weekend $30,000, Average $667, Cume $887,323
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [16 Theaters] Weekend $9,295, Average $581, Cume $755,541
A Question of Faith (Pure Flux) Week 7 [30 Theaters] Weekend $57,500, Average $1,917, Cume $2,438,822
Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [103 Theaters] Weekend $95,000, Average $922, Cume $12,480,061
Friend Request (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 8 [2 Theaters] Weekend $461, Average $230, Cume $3,758,285
Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 8 [212 Theaters] Weekend $515,140, Average $2,430, Cume $3,934,014
Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 8 [637 Theaters] Weekend $675,000, Average $1,060, Cume $21,137,704
Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 14 [86 Theaters] Weekend $30,339, Average $353, Cume $33,752,102