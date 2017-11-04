Three more men have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, according to a report last night on BuzzFeed. One of the men was a minor at the time of the alleged “cringey” but comparatively “benign” incident with Spacey, says the website, which broke the story about actor Anthony Rapp’s accusations against Spacey.

According to the report, the three men “met Spacey in professional settings but soon became targets of inappropriate sexual conduct. Their stories and others’ reveal a pattern of behavior that goes back decades, suggesting a reckless disregard for personal and professional boundaries.”

The article details new allegations made by three men: