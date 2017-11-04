Three more men have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, according to a report last night on BuzzFeed. One of the men was a minor at the time of the alleged “cringey” but comparatively “benign” incident with Spacey, says the website, which broke the story about actor Anthony Rapp’s accusations against Spacey.
According to the report, the three men “met Spacey in professional settings but soon became targets of inappropriate sexual conduct. Their stories and others’ reveal a pattern of behavior that goes back decades, suggesting a reckless disregard for personal and professional boundaries.”
The article details new allegations made by three men:
- Justin Dawes, who was 16 years old in 1988 when a 29-year-old Spacey invited him and a male friend over to watch Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. “Instead, Dawes told BuzzFeed News, Spacey gave him a cocktail and played pornography.” Dawes tells the website that the encounter was “cringey” but “benign” compared to Rapp’s experience.
- An anonymous journalist who interviewed Spacey in the early 2000s at London’s Old Vic theater, when the reporter was in his 20s. Spacey invited him to continue the interview at a club, with friends for drinks, and once at the club Spacey began “aggressively groping him” while Spacey’s friends “were deliberately not paying attention.” When the journalist got up to leave, “[Spacey] came out after me and literally stood between me and the door. This man was screaming in my face outside of the main bar area, red-faced, spit flying out of his mouth, screaming at me with fury because I didn’t want to f*ck him. He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable.” The journalist chose not to write about the incident because doing so would have outed the actor. “I consider that a pretty important principle: You don’t out people,” he said. “But it tied my hands. If I were to publish a story about Kevin Spacey sexually harassing me on the job … there’s no way without making it quite clear that he likes guys.”
- Mark Ebenhoch, who was a closeted 35-year-old military adviser on the set of 1995’s Outbreak when he was invited to Spacey’s trailer by an assistant on behalf of the actor. “Ebenhoch, who is now openly gay, immediately turned down the offer and feigned disgust, primarily out of fear of others on set learning his sexual orientation…’As a military adviser the last thing you’d want anyone to know is that you were gay,’ Ebenhoch said.”