EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has secured the North American distribution rights to The Competition, which will get a theatrical and VOD release January 26. The romantic comedy stars Thora Birch (American Beauty), Chris Klein (American Pie), Claire Coffee (Grimm) and David Blue (Ugly Betty).

Directed by Harvey Lowry and produced by Birch, the film follows Lauren (Birch) who, after one too many bad boyfriends, launches a blog promoting “The PIG Theory,” which insists that you can enjoy all that romance has to offer, but only for six months. At this “Point of Infidelity and Guilt,” you must break up before your mate becomes unfaithful.

When Lauren is introduced to the perfect man, Calvin (Klein), an idea strikes to prove her theory wrong: A competition! Calvin will pick five friends who have been in a relationship for longer than six months, and Lauren will pick the enchantress to be their downfall. If three out of five cheats, Calvin must walk away. But if three out of five resist temptation, Lauren must shut down her blog and open her heart to Calvin.

Newcomer Kelsey Tucker wrote and also produced the film, with Scott South serving as exec producer.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector on behalf of Gravitas with Tucker on behalf of the filmmakers.