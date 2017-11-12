Refresh for latest…: Still mighty after three overseas frames, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok chiseled out another $75.9M at the international box office this weekend. That takes the offshore cume to $438.5M, and lifts the worldwide tally to $650.1M. That global figure pushes the god of thunder over the lifetimes of both previous films in the franchise: Thor and Thor: The Dark World — and lands him at No. 10 on the worldwide box office chart for 2017. The Mouse has now roared to fill four of the Top 10 slots this year.

Internationally, the Taika Waititi-helmed threequel has become the No. 9 movie of 2017 and is tracking 12% ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and 21% above Doctor Strange.

Disney But why stop there? From the Disney/Pixar stable, Coco after three weeks has grossed $41.4M in Mexico and is already the No. 2 release of all time in the market and the highest-grossing animated release ever. The weekend’s results on both pictures have pushed Disney’s international box office across $3B for 2017.

20th Century Fox Ragnarok’s top market is China with $95.2M after two frames. Fox’s Murder On The Orient Express rolled into the Middle Kingdom for the first time this session, grossing $19M there and $45.8M overall this session in its expanded play across 57 markets. The starry Kenneth Branagh-helmed mystery is at $57.2M overseas after bowing to No. 1 in the UK last week. In the same markets and at today’s rates, MOTOE is outpacing The Great Gatsby (+60%) and Gone Girl (+109%). There are several majors still to come.

Heyday Films In brand new openings, a little bear from darkest Peru made his way into the UK, and blew the lid off the marmalade jar. Paddington 2 is looking at a debut weekend in the home market of £8.25M ($10.9M). The Friday-to-Saturday jump was 259% with the Saturday well above comps including the original. The Heyday Films sequel is fully financed by Studiocanal which has UK distribution. The first Paddington finaled at £37.9M there.

In other notable performances, Jigsaw, the 8th movie in Lionsgate’s horror franchise, has pieced together $79M globally to top the worldwide and international lifetimes of Saw 6. Warner Bros’ Geostorm is thisclose to $200M worldwide, and New Line/WB juggernaut It wafted upwards in Japan by 27% to help get the global box office to $683.4M.

Breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below.

