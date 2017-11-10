20th Century Fox’s Kenneth Branagh-directed remake of Murder on the Orient Express got off to a solid start last night with $1.6M at 2,775 theaters, a preview figure that’s up there with Arrival‘s $1.45M a year ago and Girl on the Train‘s $1.23M. Tracking had Branagh’s latest directorial coming in the $20Ms, but more sober minds believe it’s high teens with a shot at $20M.

Also opening this weekend is Paramount’s PG-13 comedy Daddy’s Home 2 which the studio should be reporting its previews to shortly.

MORE.