Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok continued to roar yesterday, making $8.4 million and bringing its four-day total to $131.1M.

We haven’t seen a strong midday like Ragnarok‘s since It was in release. Following Labor Day, Thor‘s Monday money was the third-best midweek day after It‘s first Tuesday ($11.4M) and Monday ($8.76M) back in early September.

Ragnarok‘s first Monday was bigger than Doctor Strange‘s ($6.2M) a year ago, and it wasn’t that far from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($9.86M).

This weekend, the Taika Waititi-directed movie stands to make $60M-$61M, maintaining its hold on No. 1 with the only wide entries being Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2 and 20th Century Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express. All in, counting $308.4M from overseas, Ragnarok has grossed $439.5M.