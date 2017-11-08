Marvel’s son of Odin will continue to own the box office with an estimated $60M in weekend 2, -51%; a three-day take that’s roughly $5M shy from what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 pulled in during its second frame ($65.2M), and that was during May. It’s just further proof of the power of the off-season at the multiplex when the right movie is on the marquee.

Yesterday, Thor: Ragnarok made an estimated $10.8M, which is the second best Tuesday we’ve seen post Labor Day after It‘s $11.4M back in September. The Disney/Marvel movie currently counts $141.8M with the two century mark feasibly within its grasp by the weekend. Veterans Day falls on a Saturday this year, so look for Friday to be more robust than usual as schools are off. Thor: Ragnarok carries an 89% overall positive score from PostTrak with men under 25 (24%) being the biggest fans with a 92% positive. Thor: Ragnarok has an awesome 79% definite recommend.

Paramount

Two films will counterprogram Thor: Ragnarok‘s holdover power: 20th Century Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express and Paramount’s comedy Daddy’s Home 2. Given its PG-13 rating, Daddy’s Home 2 has the best shot at potentially crossing $20M at 3,570 locations. The first movie played in the wake of Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago and held tough against a slew of prestige Oscar contenders with a second place start of $38.7M and a final domestic of $150.4M. In the sequel, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell), have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos. Thursday previews start at 5PM. Both under 25 males and females are showing the best first choice and definite interest.

20th Century Fox

Murder on the Orient Express directed by Kenneth Branagh is a very-old fashioned film based on the classic Agatha Christie novel. While Branagh has focused on directing franchise type pics with his last three being Cinderella, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Thor, Murder on the Orient Express is a return to the classic material he’s typically helmed. Exhibition is bullish that this all-star mystery movie starring Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Branagh to name a few will gross in the mid $20M range. Upper teens with a shot at $20M is more realistic considering that this movie is aimed squarely at the over 35 set, specifically women. The luxury train caper currently has a 64% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Pic’s production design is quite rich.

Twentieth Century Fox

On the specialty side, Fox Searchlight is rolling out Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on a limited track. Pic has a glowing 97% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Frances McDormand plays Mildred, a mother whose daughter’s murder case has never been solved by the local police department. She protests the cops by taking out three billboards on the outskirts of town, butting heads with the department’s sympathetic Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) and its racist deputy Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell).