As he heads into his third offshore and second domestic weekend, the god of thunder has hammered out a mighty $502.3M at the worldwide box office through Wednesday. Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok now becomes the 12th consecutive Marvel Cinematic Universe film to reach the threshold, and the 14th to do so out of 17 films total.

Related
'Thor' Rocks On With $10.8M Tuesday; Will Continue To Strike Lightning In Second Weekend With $60M

The breakdown for the son of Odin is currently $147.9M domestic and $354.4M at the international box office. Those totals are coming off of a Wednesday that was worth $20.8M globally, for 8% of last weekend’s haul.

The Taika Waititi-helmed refresh on the series has been playing above comps Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Doctor Strange in offshore markets and through last weekend was muscular in its holds, pointing to an ultimate finish upwards of $500M overseas. Thor 3 is on track to add another $60M in its domestic sophomore weekend.

The Top 5 offshore markets on Ragnarok through Wednesday are: China ($69.8M), the UK ($29.4M), Korea ($27.1M), Brazil ($20.8M) and Australia ($17.4M). France, Mexico, Indonesia, Russia and Germany round out the Top 10.