As he heads into his third offshore and second domestic weekend, the god of thunder has hammered out a mighty $502.3M at the worldwide box office through Wednesday. Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok now becomes the 12th consecutive Marvel Cinematic Universe film to reach the threshold, and the 14th to do so out of 17 films total.

The breakdown for the son of Odin is currently $147.9M domestic and $354.4M at the international box office. Those totals are coming off of a Wednesday that was worth $20.8M globally, for 8% of last weekend’s haul.

The Taika Waititi-helmed refresh on the series has been playing above comps Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Doctor Strange in offshore markets and through last weekend was muscular in its holds, pointing to an ultimate finish upwards of $500M overseas. Thor 3 is on track to add another $60M in its domestic sophomore weekend.

The Top 5 offshore markets on Ragnarok through Wednesday are: China ($69.8M), the UK ($29.4M), Korea ($27.1M), Brazil ($20.8M) and Australia ($17.4M). France, Mexico, Indonesia, Russia and Germany round out the Top 10.