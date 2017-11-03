As it bows domestically this weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok continues to rock on at the international box office. The overseas cume through Thursday is $164.5M with new markets in the mix and as China and Japan officially open today. Worldwide, it’s at $179M.

The Chris Hemsworth-starrer from Taika Waititi opened in Germany on Tuesday, taking advantage of local holidays and is at $4.4M to date heading into the weekend. Thursday Thor thundered into Mexico with $3M, 29% ahead of the opening day of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and 132% ahead of Doctor Strange‘s debut.

Early indications from China, where, according to local reporting, it did over $16M today including previews (not included in the cumes above), point to a strong opening weekend there. Thor 3 is expected to well outperform Doctor Strange‘s November bow last year ($43.7M at historical rates) and is looking close to (if not above) GOTG2 which did about $48M in its launch frame last May.

Overall, the god of thunder and his friend from work, the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), have seen strong holds with the All Saints Day holiday in a number of already-opened offshore markets. On Thursday, the film took in $18.4M to rep 20% of last weekend’s opening.

The movie is notably doing strong business in Asia and is seeing repeat turnstiles as word of mouth has been marvelous. The Top 10 markets through Thursday are the UK ($21.3M), Korea ($19.3M), Brazil ($13.7M), France ($11.9M), Australia ($11M), Indonesia ($7.7M), Italy ($6.4M), Taiwan ($6.3M), the Philippines ($5.6M) and Spain ($5.4M).