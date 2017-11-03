Disney/Marvel have done it again and are looking forward to another huge weekend. At this point in time, per Deadline sources, Thor: Ragnarok looks to be making between $12M-$14M tonight and on ComScore/Screen Engine’s Post Trak has earned a very rare five out of five stars from moviegoers. These box office figures do not come from Disney, and as we always footnote they’re subject to fluctuation. We’ll have an official update from the Burbank, CA lot in the morning.

Should Thor: Ragnarok maintain these Thursday night estimates, it will rank above the Thursday nights charted by November Marvel title Thor: The Dark World ($7.1M) and last year’s Doctor Strange (9.4M). In addition, Thor: Ragnarok would outstrip Guardians of the Galaxy ($11.2M), Captain America: Winter Soldier ($10.2M) and possibly even Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool ($12.7M).

Thor: Dark World‘s Thursday night repped 22% of its first-day haul of $31.8M before ending its weekend at $85.7M. Doctor Strange‘s Thursday night repped 30% of its first Friday, $31.6M, before posting a FSS of $85.06M. 30% of Guardians of the Galaxy’s $37.8M opening day came from its preview night. Should Thor: Ragnarok‘s Thursday night rep a third of its opening day, it could be looking at a $40M-plus Friday. Tracking has Thor: Ragnarok between $100M-$120M over three days.

Hulk-size PostTrak scores here for the Marvel threequel, which is the label’s third title to play November: Overall positive score of 88%, 28% of all moviegoers vow to see Thor: Ragnarok again in theaters while another 29% say they’ll buy the film on Blu-ray disc. Definite recommend is an enormous 84% with 45% saying that the threequel exceeded their expectations. Men over 25 led all moviegoers at 45% followed by females over 25 (26%), men under 25 (16%), and females under 25 (13%). That latter demo loved Thor: Ragnarok the most with a 92% overall positive score. Tonight’s crowd was split in regards to watching the movie in 3D. Fifty percent of tonight’s attendees watch Thor: Ragnarok in 2D, 23% saw it on a PLF while 24% sat in Imax theaters. At 94% fresh, Thor: Ragnarok owns the best Rotten Tomatoes grade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

STXfilms

Meanwhile, STXfilms’ A Bad Moms Christmas looks to be taking in around $2M in its second day, -20% from Wednesday, for a running cume of $4.5M at 3,615 theaters. This is a Friday and Saturday night film when the pic’s hardcore older female demo should come out. It’s highly unusual for an R-rated comedy to open midweek at this time of year. While the movie earned a B CinemaScore to its first installment’s A, PostTrak is showing an overall 63% positive score with men under 25 (4%) and women under 25 (15%) loving the film the post respectively with 88% and 82%. Females overall rep 67% of the crowd through two days with women over 25 being the prime ticket buyer at 52%. Thirty-five percent of that demo took one friend with them to watch the Mila Kunia-Kristen Bell-Kathryn Hahn movie while 19% of them attended with two-to-four friends. A 54% definite recommend here for A Bad Moms Christmas. At 28% Rotten, A Bad Moms Christmas isn’t a critics’ movie, nor was the first film at 58%.