CBS topped Tuesday in total viewers, taking every hour of primetime, kicking off the night with its most watched program NCIS (1.5, 12.94 million total viewers) at 8 PM.

NBC dominated in the demo thanks in largest measure to This Is Us, (2.6, 9.9M), which topped the night among 18-49 year olds, winning its 9 PM slot by 117% against CBS’ Bull (1.2, 10.39M). Bull blew past This Is Us in viewers.

NBC’s 8 PM singing competition The Voice (2.0, 9.89M) was the No. 2-ranked show of the night in the demo, behind only This Is Us.

At 10 PM, CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans (1.1, 9.71M) delivered its largest audience since April 18. NCIS: NO also took the 10 PM hour in the demo, as NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (1.0, 4.2M) continued to have compatibility issues with its This Is Us lead in, in its season finale. Menendez, which had premiered to a 1.6 demo rating and 6.1 million viewers in late September, was up slightl week-to-week, hitting a three-week high, though the two-week-ago telecast had aired opposite Game 6 of the World Series.

ABC’s lineup was fairly flat week to week, starting with The Middle (1.3, 5.64M), Fresh Off the Boat (1.0, 3.84M), Black-ish (1.1, 3.9M), The Mayor (0.7, 2.51M), and wrapping with Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (0.6, 2.6M). ABC is said to be mulling whether Mayor and Kevin will see more episodes; these results don’t make that easier.

Fox slate: Lethal Weapon (1.0, 3.89M), The Mick (0.7, 2.11M) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.65M).

CW: The Flash (0.9, 2.4M), and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.5, 1.55M).

CBS (1.3, 11.01M) won the night in total viewers, while NBC (1.9, 8.02M) led in the demo. ABC (0.9, 3.51M) followed, besting Fox (0.8, 2.89M) and CW (0.7, 1.97M).