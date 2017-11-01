Milo Ventimiglia of NBC’s audience and critically adored series This Is Us has come aboard the Jennifer Lopez-starring comedy, Second Act, to play her long-time boyfriend, Trey. The pic, which hails from STXfilms and director Peter Segal, follows a big-box store employee (Lopez), who is given the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Dan Bucatinsky, Annaleigh Ashford and Freddie Stroma will also co-star in the film, which is currently shooting in New York. Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas wrote the screenplay and are producers on the project along with Lopez and Benny Medina.

Ventimiglia, also known for his role in Gilmore Girls and NBC’s Heroes, is repped by WME, Management 360 and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.