Tuesday’s TV series celebrated the end of the World Series, with NBC’s This Is Us leading the parade.

NBC dominated the night in the demo (1.8, 7.746M viewers) with a 50% margin and the Nos. 1 and two shows in This Is Us and The Voice – while CBS dominated in overall audience (1.2, 11.029M viewers) fueled by No. 1 NCIS (1.5, 13.30M). ABC logged a 0.9 rating and 3.59M viewers, ahead of Fox’s 0.8 and 2.92M an CW’s 0.7 and 1.92M.

Every show on NBC, CBS, ABC and CW that faced previous Tuesday’s World Series and Halloween distractions were up by at least a tenth of a point in the key 18-49 age bracket, and some of them increased in total viewers.

This is Us (2.5, 9.775M) was the big gainer, jumping 25% to get back into the top spot; NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (0.9, 4.09M) CBS’s Bull (1.2, 10.675M) and CW’s The Flash (0.9, 2.311M) each picked up two tenths.

NBC’s The Voice (1.9, 9.374M) finished first at 8 PM in the age bracket.

CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans (1.0, 9.11M) topped 10 PM in overall audience.

All of ABC’s series posted week to week gains on the night, including The Middle (1.3, 5.589M), Fresh Off The Boat (1.0, 3.687M), Black-ish (1.1, 3.748M), The Mayor (0.8, 2.688M) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (0.7, 2.912M).

Fox’s lineup was back, after two weeks on the shelf to make way for World Series play, including Lethal Weapon (1.0, 4.01M), The Mick (0.7, 2.10M) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.54M). Lethal ticked up a tenth in the demo, Mick dropped by same percentage, and BNN was flat.

CW’s Legends of Tomorrow clocked 0.5 and 1.537M viewers.