“Did you know it takes over 100 talented people to put a show like this together? A show like this. Ours is put together by three winos.”

Beginning with those words from Johnny himself, we’re getting a look at the final trailer for There’s … Johnny!, a seven-episode comedy series set behind the scenes at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. The complete Season 1 launches November 16 on Hulu, after initially being slated for now-defunct Seeso.

Co-created by Paul Reiser and filmmaker David Steven Simon, the NBCUniversal period comedy intertwines live action with authentic footage of Carson and his guests on screen. The series focuses on the people behind the scenes of the legendary late-night show, while Carson will be portrayed as a looming presence. There’s … Johnny! is produced by Reiser’s Nuance Productions along with Comedy Dynamics, its president and founder Brian Volk-Weiss and Rough House in partnership with the Carson estate. David Gordon Green co-produced. Carson’s nephew Jeff Sotzing also will executive produce.

Tony Danza also stars along with Ian Nelson, Jane Levy and Roger Bart. The cast also includes T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, Nate Smith, David Hoffman, Daniel Strauss and Andrew Schulz.

