Lauren Cohan, best known as Maggie on AMC’s The Walking Dead, has come aboard STXfilms’ Peter Berg-directed drama Miles 22, which stars Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich. UFC champ Ronda Rousey and Iko Uwais have also been cast in the film, which follows an elite American intelligence officer who, when aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.

The pic, which was presented at AFM, is planned as the first in a franchise of projects STX is developing the property across platforms, including an original scripted which is in the early stages of development and has Berg as an EP alongside Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Berg is also partnering with STXsurreal on a VR project based around the franchise.

The film adaptation is written by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, with Berg producing for Film 44, Wahlberg for Closest to the Hole and Levinson for Leverage. John Logan Pierson will executive produce the project, which begins shooting at the end of this month. STX’s Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the production.

Cohan’s additional credits include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Boy, and All Eyez on Me. She is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.