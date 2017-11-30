Netflix has rounded out the family for The Umbrella Academy, a live-action series based on the popular graphic novels by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Joining Ellen Page are Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton), David Castañeda (We Are Unsatistifed), Robert Sheehan (Genius) and Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn).

The story follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy — Luther (Hopper), Diego (Castañeda), Allison (Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Page), Klaus (Sheehan) and Number Five (Gallagher) — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Detailed character descriptions below:

Luther (Hopper) was groomed by his father from an early age to be the leader of The Umbrella Academy – a responsibility that has always weighed heavily on him. He is resilient, a workaholic, and possesses the ability of heightened physical strength. Upstanding to a fault, Luther always tries to do the right thing, even if that means putting others before himself.

Allison (Raver-Lampman) is beautiful, elegant, and a formerly world-famous movie star who possesses the power of suggestion – anything she says aloud comes to pass. Her life seems perfect from the outside, but her ability has undermined every relationship she’s ever had. With her career on the decline and her marriage in shambles, she refuses to use her power as she seeks a more authentic life.

Diego (Castaneda) is a skilled, intense vigilante who has a real problem with authority. He isn’t as naturally strong or smart as his siblings, so he’s worked three times as hard for everything. Believing he should have been the leader of his family instead of his brother, he carries a massive chip on his shoulder that makes him hostile to just about everyone.

Number Five (Gallagher) appears to be a thirteen year old boy, but in actuality he is a fifty-eight-year-old man trapped in the body of a child. He doesn’t suffer fools and is the smartest person in the room. He’s haunted by the things he’s seen and done, and is on the verge of losing his grip on reality.

Klaus (Sheehan) is a drug addict and lovable mess of a human being and yet, if you ask him, any day now his life is going to turn around. He’s a classic “middle child” – a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone’s friend, but will rob you blind without thinking twice.

Hopper, who played Dickon Tarly in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, just wrapped shooting a starring role opposite Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams in Voltage/STX’s comedy I Feel Pretty. He also starred as Billy Bones in Starz’s Black Sails.

Raver-Lampman is the breakout star of the 1st National Touring Company of Tony-winning Hamilton. After being a part of the original Ensemble on Broadway, Emmy was promoted to the role of Angelica Schuyler for the West Coast run. The Umbrella Academy is her first television role. She’s repped by Authentic Management and attorney Ryan Nord.

Castañeda is currently shooting the Billy Crystal/Ben Schwartz comedy, We Are Unsatisfied. His recent work includes a lead role in indie feature El Chicano and he also stars in Lionsgate’s forthcoming Sicario sequel Soldado. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, Colin Stark at Stark Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Gallagher starred as Nicky on Nickelodeon’s Emmy-winning series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, which just wrapped shooting its fourth season. He’s repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and attorney Leigh Brecheen.

Sheehan will next be seen in Mute on Netflix, the second part of a planned trilogy from writer/director Duncan Jones. Next year, Sheehan also stars opposite David Tennant in Dean Devlin’s thriller Bad Samaritan. On the TV side, Sheehan is currently shooting the second season of Nat Geo’s Genius. He’s repped by Rose Parkinson/Lisa Richards Agency and attorney Fred Toczek.

The Umbrella Academy will be produced by Universal Cable Productions. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with executive producers Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer.