Ellen Page has been tapped for one of the leads in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, a live-action series based on the popular graphic novels by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The show, set for 2018 premiere, hails from Universal Cable Productions and Dark Horse Entertainment.

Netflix

The Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) – Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, Klaus and Number Five – as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Page will play Vanya, the black sheep of her dysfunctional family. She’s the only one of Reginald Hargreeves’ adopted children with no supernatural abilities. A meek and insecure wallflower, Vanya struggles to find her place in the world.

Netflix

Steve Blackman (Fargo) will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which originated with a pilot script written by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist). Bluegrass Television as well as Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment also executive produce. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer.

Page created, produces and stars in the two-time Emmy-nominated documentary series, Gaycation, which follows Page and her best friend Ian Daniel around the world as they explore LGBTQ cultures. On the film side, Page can be seen in Flatliners opposite Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, Kiersey Clemons and James Norton. With her co-star Kate Mara, Page developed and produced the independent drama My Days of Mercy, which premiered at September’s Toronto Film Festival, She can also be seen in writer/director David Freyne’s visionary drama The Cured, opposite Sam Keeley, which also premiered at Toronto, and she was the voice of Rosy in Claude Barras’ 2016 Oscar-nominated animated feature, My Life As A Zucchini. Page is repped by VIE Entertainment, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.