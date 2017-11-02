After a brief stint at the Shuman Company, TV lit manager Erik Horine has abruptly exited. I hear company head Larry Shuman broke the news to the staff earlier today. When Deadline tried to reach Horine at the Shuman Co., we were told that he no longer worked there.

Horine quietly joined The Shuman Co. in September, two months after he had left ICM Partners, where he had been a TV literary agent and partner.

At the time, no one would comment on the circumstances surrounding his exit from the agency but, as Deadline previously reported, the ICM Partners board was involved in the decision, which was based on the agency’s anti-harassment policy. I hear the decision was made after an outside investigation into complaints against Horine about harassment and sexual harassment in person, via email and text.

Over the past few weeks, following the first allegations against disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein surfaced, there has been a string of revelations about other prominent men in the industry, including Brett Ratner, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Jeremy Piven, who have been accused of sexual harassment. As the wave shows no signs of subsiding, the Hollywood talent agencies also are being put under the microscope. In addition to Horine, CAA head of TV lit Ryan Ly recently was let go over alleged sexual harassment violations.

Horine had been at ICM Partners for over a decade. He was part of ICM’s agent trainee program and served as a coordinator in the TV literary department before being promoted to agent in the department in 2009. Horine quickly established himself, building a roster of rising young writers, and was made a partner in March 2016.