Following the statement of The Royals co-star Alexandra Park last night, in which joined her One Tree Hill colleagues by accusing creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment, series star Elizabeth Hurley issued her own statement on Twitter this morning saying that she “never witnessed” harassment. “The set of The Royals was a very happy one, full of laughter and fun. Mark was always in the the centre of this and it seemed to me that the cast and crew had the most fun when Mark was directing an episode,” Hurley wrote.

Her account in support of Schwahn is in stark contrast with what Park and 25 other female cast and crew members of The Royals had said. The statement from 25 Royals actresses and crew members, which Deadline published shortly after Hurley’s statement was posted, depicts a toxic environment of fear and rampant sexual harassment on the show.

“Yes, he flirts and tells risque jokes — but so do I,” Hurley said. “To hear that there was more than this is a shocking surprise.

One Tree Hill and The Royals creator/showrunner Schwahn was suspended from The Royals after the cast and crew of OTH came out to reveal harrowing tales of harassment on the set of the CW drama.