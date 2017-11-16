Alexandra Park took to Twitter in response to the sexual harassment allegations facing The Royals creator/executive producer/showrunner Mark Schwahn, who was suspended from his post today.

In her tweet, Park commended the women and men who have spoken up about the allegations facing Schwahn.

She added her voice to the chorus tweeting, “I have a responsibility as someone who was working under Mark Schwahn on ‘The Royals’ to acknowledge these claims. I am devastated to admit to myself, to my colleagues, and to this industry that I too, have been exposed to this reprehensible behavior.”

TV writer Audrey Wauchope accused Schwahn of sexual harassment during the time she and her writing partner Rachel Specter worked on One Tree Hill, the CW drama which he created and served as showrunner.

Park goes on to say that she understands why people did not come forward sooner. She adds that today a “different path” can be taken. “One that encourages to stand up to unacceptable, harmful leadership,” she says.

After expressing her gratitude for her cast, crew, and supporters of The Royals, she says that she hopes that they can set an example that will lead to a “new normal” for every industry.

The details of Schwahn’s suspension aren’t clear as shooting wrapped on season four of the E! series in September. It will air as planned. However, no decision on Season 5 has been made yet.