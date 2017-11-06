The Last Ship star Jocko Sims is set for a recurring role on new Fox medical drama series The Resident.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine. The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey and Shaunette Renée Wilson with Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood.

Sims will play Dr. Ben Wilmot, a cocky and controlling doctor of internal medicine who takes interest in a patient with hopes of solving a decade-long medical mystery.

Jocko plays Lt. Carlton Burk on The Last Ship, currently in its fifth season on TNT. Other credits include recurring roles on Masters Of Sex and Castle, and a recent guest role on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, executive produced by Jim Carrey. His feature credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Dreamgirls, and he can be seen in the new Amazon comedy pilot, The Climb, as Rev, the main character’s love interest. Sims is repped by APA, Benedetti Entertainment, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.