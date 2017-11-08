The timing for the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post couldn’t come at a better time what with the recent Weinstein’s attempt of a New York Times story about his alleged sexual assault allegation and the feud between the Los Angeles Times and Disney. Above all that, the subject matter of The Post is especially timely seeing that it echoes the relationship between the Trump administration and media.

Deadline first broke the news of the high-profile project at 20th Century Fox starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in March. Based on a true story, The Post follows the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

The thrilling drama is sure to garner awards buzz as it’s the first collaboration between the surefire Oscar-bait trio of Streep, Hanks, and Spielberg. Spielberg also produces the film alongside Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The script was written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer. The film also stars an impressive roster of actors including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, and Zach Woods.

The film will be in limited release on December 22 and will open wide January 12, 2018.