EXCLUSIVE: Marissa Jo Cerar has been tapped to do a rewrite of The Other Typist for Fox Searchlight. This is the project that Keira Knightley has long been attached to star and produce along with Scott Free UK. Based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Rindell, the film is a pitch-black comedy about a police stenographer accused of murder in 1920s Manhattan.

Fox Searchlight optioned the novel in 2013. The story centers on Rose, a lonely and isolated typist in a police precinct who befriends a beautiful and mysterious co-worker who then introduces her to the glamorous and forbidden underworld of 1920s New York.

Jack Arbuthnott and Ed Rubin are overseeing for Scott Free UK.

Cerar is currently a Supervising Producer on 13 Reasons Why. Her 2014 Blacklist script Conversion was recently bought by K. Media – financiers and producers of Manchester by the Sea.

Cerar is repped by ICM Partners, managers Heroes and Villains and law firm Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg Light.