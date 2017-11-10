After spending a reported $5M for the acquisition of Louis C.K.’s black and white comedy I Love You, Daddy, the pic’s distributor The Orchard has scrapped plans to release the movie in the wake of yesterday’s New York Times report whereby five women alleged sexual harassment by the Emmy-winning stand-up comedian.

This morning the distributor released the following statement: “The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy.” Originally the movie, which C.K. wrote, directed, produced and stars in, was set to open on Nov. 17 in limited release. I Love You, Daddy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and it was out of there that Orchard snapped up the film. Last night’s premiere was cancelled due to the news about C.K.; he also stepped back from an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. In addition, the movie’s 20-year old star Chloe Grace Moretz reportedly stepped away two weeks ago from doing publicity when she heard about possible accusations against C.K.

Given the news about C.K., there are elements of I Love You, Daddy that hit too close to home: In the movie, a character pretends to masturbate at length in front of other people, and other characters appear to dismiss rumors of sexual predation. I Love You, Daddy follows a TV writer (C.K.) whose teenage daughter (Moretz) becomes the obsession of a much older filmmaker (John Malkovich).

Currently, it has not been decided what the fate of I Love You, Daddy is. The current climate surrounding C.K. makes it impossible for The Orchard to release and it’s too soon to determine whether this movie goes straight to the home market, or gets unloaded by the distributor.

Yesterday, HBO announced it was removing C.K.’s projects from its on-demand service, and that the comedian would not appear in its Nov. 18 autism special Night of Too Many Stars. FX which has been C.K.’s home for the last eight years with his Emmy-winning Louis and other TV productions like Baskets and Better Things which he serves as an EP on issued a statement yesterday that they were “troubled” by the allegations made against C.K. and are reviewing them.