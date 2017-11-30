Crackle is ready to take The Oath public. The ad-supported free digital network has set a March 8 premiere date for its new drama series about police gangs from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television.

The Sony-owned service also release a teaser trailer for the series; watch it above.

Written and created by showrunner and former longtime Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

The Oath stars Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria and Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean. Its cast also includes Michael Malarkey, Eve Mauro, Kwame Patterson, Linda Purl and Elisabeth Röhm. Jeff T. Thomas directs the series, which is exec produced by Jackson, Todd Hoffman, Dennis Kim, Anne Clements and Halpin.