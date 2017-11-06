Nick Cassavetes is set to direct the Have You Seen Her?, an international romance piece in the vein of his Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams-starring film, The Notebook. Cassavetes will be directing from a script that he is co-writing One Tree Hill alum Paul Johansson.

Johansson is producing the project with Andrew Levitas of Metalwork Pictures and Rob Paris from Paris Film, Inc. Levitas’s Rogue Black label is financing the film, which is slated to go before cameras early 2018.

Cassavetes, also known for directing films like John Q, Alpha Dog, and The Other Woman, is repped by WME.

Johansson, who has appeared in Cassavetes’ aforementioned films, is repped by Gordon Gilbertson and attorney Michael Weiss.

Levitas is repped by CAA and law firm Cohen/Gardner.