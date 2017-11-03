ABC has ordered two additional episodes of The Middle, bringing the show’s total order to 24 episodes for the 2017-2018 season.

It was announced in August that the veteran comedy series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, will end after the current ninth season. The Middle will air its 200th episode Tuesday, Dec. 5 .

Two-time Emmy-winner Patricia Heaton stars in the single-camera comedy about raising a family and lowering your expectations. Middle-aged, middle class and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana, Frankie Heck is a harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband, Mike, is manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average – yes, most definitely average – family.

The Middle stars Heaton as Frankie, Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick. The series was created and is executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline.