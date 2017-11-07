Fox has ordered seven additional episodes for Kaitlin Olson comedy The Mick, bringing the Season 2 total to 20, three more episodes than it produced in Season 1.

The series launched last season as a midseason show with a 13-episode order, which is the norm for midseason starts.

The Mick order comes on the heels of an additional five-episode order for Fox musical drama Star, which brought its total to 18.

Fox

Fox moved The Mick to Tuesdays at 9 PM this season, as a lead-in to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the show has done well in that slot. The Season 2 premiere in September drew 2.8 million viewers and 0.9 demo rating, besting its numbers for the Season 1 finale.

The Mick is a comedy about an unapologetic degenerate (Olson) who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, newcomer Jack Stanton) in affluent Greenwich, CT. It’s pretty much everything she never wanted. Regardless, she’s determined to rise to the occasion and transform these little monsters into honest, hard-working, decent members of society – something she knows absolutely nothing about. The series also stars Carla Jimenez and newcomer Scott MacArthur.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, The Mick was created/written by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. The Chernin brothers, Kaitlin Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst and Scott Marder are executive producers.

The additional episode order was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine.