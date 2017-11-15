Fox is facing a lawsuit after a TV writer claims that the comedy The Mick was based off of a script he wrote titled The Godmother. He is suing Fox and 3 Arts Entertainment for at least $2 million.

In a lawsuit filed today at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Wyndham Lewis claims that the pilot for The Mick took ideas from his script The Godmother. According to the suit, Lewis submitted the script to Fox executive Jen Carreras, which didn’t result in the deal. He later discovered that Fox was developing The Mick which he called a “rewrite” of The Godmother.

The Mick follows a woman named Mackenzie Murphy (Kaitlin Olson) who is the black sheep of her family. She is forced to take care of her wealthy sister’s spoiled kids after the mom flees the country to avoid criminal charges.

Lewis, who has written for Nurse Jackie, claims that it has similarities to The Godmother in theme and with the characters. The suit alleges that a key scene in the script for The Mick has a typo which refers to the main character of Grant as Chip. In The Godmother, Lewis says the main character’s name is Grant.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial for breach of implied-in-fact-agreement.