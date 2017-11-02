Great Point Media has secured worldwide sales rights to The Long Home, the pic directed by and starring James Franco based on William Gay’s 1999 Southern Gothic novel. Ashton Kutcher, Josh Hartnett, Garret Dillahunt, Timothy Hutton, Tim Blake Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito and Courtney Love also star in the pic, set in the 1940s Deep South. The script adapted by Steve Janas centers on Dallas Hardin (Franco), a charismatic but vicious bootlegger and pimp, who hires Nathan Winer (Josh Hutcherson), an impoverished but decent young man, to build a honky tonk. When Nathan falls for a girl (Zoe Levin) Hardin has been grooming for a life of vice, and also realizes Hardin had a hand in his father’s sudden disappearance years earlier (check out the first look a the film above). The film is a Rabbit Bandini Productions film produced by Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis, and executive produced by Robert Halmi Jr, Jim Reeve and Matt Rager. Great Point adds the title to its American Film Market slate alongside Euphoria starring Alicia Vikander and Eva Green, My Days of Mercy starring Ellen Page and Kate Mara, Love After Love toplined by Chris O’Dowd and Andie MacDowell, and Peter Dinklage and Julia Ormond’s Rememory.

Xiao Feng’s The Bombing starring Bruce Willis, Fan Bingbing and Nicholas Tse is being sold at AFM by Blue Box International, which has unveiled the first look at the action pic. The plot based on the true World War II tale revolves around five Chinese citizens in 1940 who fight their way through Japanese Air Force attacks to protect an important military machine in Chongqing. Mel Gibson serves as art director and creative supervising producer on the film, which is in postproduction. Here’s the first photo of Willis as U.S. Air Force Commander Jack Johnson, who trains the Chinese people under harrowing conditions how to fight against the Japanese and leads his own squadron against the trained Japanese Air Force:

Blue Box International

Swen Asia and WME|IMG China have acquired worldwide rights excluding China to Bleeding Steel, the Jackie Chan sci-fi thriller that bows day-and-date in the U.S. and China on December 22. Show Luo, Callan Mulvey and Tess Haubrich co-star with Nana Ouyang and Erica Xia-Hou in the pic, written and directed by Lijia Zhang and the biggest-budget Chinese production ever shot in Australia. Chan stars as Special Forces agent Lin Dong who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy while protecting a scientist who is an important witness for a major case. Years later, after the publication of an epic sci-fi novel, the parties behind the conspiracy resurface. China’s Heyi Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures Asia produced.