We’re getting an exclusive first look at The Indian Detective, a four-part comedy series developed by Frank Spotnitz and Smita Bhide (Transporter: The Series) for comedian Russell Peters in his first toplining role. Following its initial run on Bell Media’s CraveTV and CTV, it’s set to premiere on Netflix on December 19.

Peters, a Canadian of Indian descent, plays Doug D’Mello, a Toronto cop who unexpectedly finds himself investigating a murder in his parents’ Indian homeland. The investigation leads Doug to uncover a dangerous conspiracy involving David Marlowe (William Shatner), a billionaire property developer, while dealing with his own ambivalence toward a country where, despite his heritage, he is an outsider.

Peters recently was named in Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Stand Up Comics of All Time list, setting records in arenas including Madison Square Garden, London’s the O2 and the Sydney Opera House. His credits include his popular comedy specials for Showtime, Comedy Central, CTV and Netflix. He will kick off his Deported World Tour in Australia on February 5. He’ll also be seen in upcoming films The Clapper with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried and Tracy Morgan; Supercon with Ryan Kwanten and John Malkovich; and Public Schooled with Judy Greer, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Indian Detective is a co-production between Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, Blue Ice Pictures, Wonder Films and CTV. Executive producers are Peters, Spotnitz, Blue Ice Pictures’ Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron, Mark Burton, Clayton Peters and Paul Canterna. Co-executive producer is Sharon Remmer (The Man in the High Castle).

Check out the trailer above.