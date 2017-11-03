Halt and Catch Fire alum Annabeth Gish has booked a recurring role in The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix’s 10-episode straight-to-series modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel.

The Netflix version of The Haunting of Hill House draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family. As with all the others, Gish’s character information is not being revealed. She joins previously cast Carla Gugino, Michael Huisman, Timothy Hutton Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas.

The series hails from Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Hush), Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV. Flanagan is writing and directing as well as executive producing alongside his producing partner, Trevor Macy, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Gish is coming off her role as Diane Gould in Halt and Catch Fire which recently wrapped its fourth and final season. She’ll also be reprising her role as Monica Reyes in the upcoming season of The X-Files, which premieres in January on Fox. Gish is repped by Thruline and Innovative Artists.