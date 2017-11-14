EXCLUSIVE: The H Collective looks like it’s gearing up. The newly-launched film finance, production, marketing, and distribution company has hired Jenna Sanz-Agero as EVP business affairs and operations to oversee the company’s global business and legal affairs and liaise directly with its strategic financing partners both in the U.S. and abroad. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to The H Collective’s CEO Nic Crawley, who himself was hired in just two months ago.

The H Collective is a new, Chinese-financed film company which was announced in June; it has plans to finance and/or produce four projects a year over the next four years from producers Sid and Nancy Hult Ganis, Mark Johnson and Joe Roth.

Rounding out the new hires will be two creative execs: Tessie Groff (formerly of Miramax) and Derek Taylor (formerly of Emerge Pictures), who will also report to Crawley. These latest hires also follows news that Song Ge, chairman of Beijing Culture, will serve as an independent board member.

Sanz-Agero previously served as head of business affairs and strategy consultant for Foresight Unlimited and most recently was an exec producer on Todd Robinson’s The Last Full Measure. She has about two decades of experience in the independent film business.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome Jenna to The H Collective team,” said Crawley. “We have ambitious growth plans and Jenna’s extensive experience and proven track record in strategic business affairs will be instrumental in delivering on our vision for the company.”

Sanz-Agero joins The H Collective after having previously served as President of film company Media 8 Entertainment (Monster, The Upside of Anger). In this capacity, she oversaw the day-to-day business operations, including negotiation of primary acquisitions, development, production, distribution, and finance transactions, including multi-national co-productions, equity investments, collateralized and gap production loans, and state and foreign tax credits and subsidies.

Prior to Media 8, Sanz-Agero had significant in-house business and legal affairs experience. She was a co-founding partner at transactional entertainment firm Business Affairs, Inc. While there, she represented major corporate clients and independent film producers, distributors, sales agents, and financiers in a broad range of motion picture and television transactions with a wide range of budgets.