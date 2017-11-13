Twentieth Century Fox’s big holiday offering, The Greatest Showman, has unwrapped its second trailer — this time shining a spotlight on star Hugh Jackman’s legendary singing and dancing prowess. The P.T. Barnum-inspired musical and showbiz origins story is directed by Michael Gracey and features original songs by La La Land‘s Oscar winning lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. See a fresh look above.

Jackman plays Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. While the first trailer focused on the genesis of Barnum’s idea to put on a show — and how he recruited the troupe — this second look includes more about the struggles Barnum went through to realize his dream.

Both feature Keala Settle’s Bearded Woman singing what is likely to be a breakout tune, “This Is Me.” Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star in the film that’s penned by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon. Producers are Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping.

Releasing on December 20 domestic to qualify for awards season, the Chernin Entertainment pic rolls out through the Christmas and New Year’s corridor overseas.