“It’s so good to be back,” says Jeremy Clarkson in the trailer for the second season of big-budget motoring series The Grand Tour. The show is returning for its sophomore run on December 8 via Amazon Prime.

The second season comes after Richard Hammond recovered from a serious accident while filming a stunt on a mountain in the Swiss Alps, and Clarkson recovered from pneumonia, only returning to work in September.

The new season, which will be released in weekly installments, will see the pair and James May travel across five continents with filming in Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Colorado and New York. The trio will drive cars including the new Bugutti Chiron, motorbikes and a raft of other vehicles.

The second run, produced by longtime Top Gear producer Andy Wilman, is part of a multi-million dollar deal that the team struck with the streaming service. It will air in 200 countries around the world.