Witches of East End alum Eric Winter is set for a recurring role on ABC’s breakout drama series The Good Doctor.

From House creator David Shore and former Hawaii Five-0 co-star Daniel Dae Kim, The Good Doctor was written by Shore based on a South Korean format. It stars Freddie Highmore as a young surgeon with Savant syndrome recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Winter will play Dr. Matt Coyle, a young and charming doctor, who initially impresses members of the hospital’s surgical team, but whose true character puts one of the team members in an awkward position at work.

Winter, who starred as Dr. Dashiel Gardiner on Witches of East End, recently played Adrian Webb on Rosewood and Neil Oliver on Secrets & Lies. He’s repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.