Monica Barbaro has been cast as the female lead opposite Tony Danza and Josh Groban in The Good Cop, a 10-episode straight-to-series dramedy crime procedural for Netflix. The project, inspired by a format from Israeli production company Yes, hails from Monk creator/executive producer Andy Breckman and director/executive producer Randy Zisk.

Written by Breckman, who serves as showrunner, The Good Cop centers on Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr. (Groban), an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

Barbaro will play Cara Vasquez. Street smart and self-assured, she is the newest detective on the All-City Homicide Task Force. She believes in getting the job done, even if that means bending the rules, which always gets a rise out of her earnest, by-the-book partner, TJ Caruso.

Breckman, Zisk and 3 Arts’ Howard Klein executive produce alongside Yes, with Zisk set to direct the first episode of the Netflix original production. Danza is a producer. Filming is slated to begin in New York this year.

Barbaro was a series regular on NBC’s Chicago Justice and is reprising her character, ADA Anna Valdez, on Chicago P.D. in a recurring role this season. Barbaro, who also was a series regular on the second season of Lifetime’s UnReal, next will be seen in a four-episode arc on ABC’s midseason comedy series Splitting Up Together. She is repped by Innovative Artists, Main Title Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer.