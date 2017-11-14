The Wire alum Isiah Whitlock Jr. has been cast as a series regular opposite Tony Danza and Josh Groban in The Good Cop, a 10-episode straight-to-series dramedy crime procedural for Netflix. The project, inspired by a format from Israeli production company Yes, hails from Monk creator/executive producer Andy Breckman and director/executive producer Randy Zisk.

Written by Breckman, who serves as showrunner, The Good Cop centers on Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr. (Groban), an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

Whitlock will play veteran homicide detective, Burl Loomis, who’s marking the days left until retirement. Slow on his feet but quick with a deadpan retort, he has little patience for the department’s younger, more energetic members.

Whitlock starred as Senator Clay Davis on praised HBO series The Wire. He recently appeared on Spike TV’s The Mist and Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and recurs on HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Veep as Secretary of Defense General George Maddox. On the film side, Whitlock recently wrapped Lying and Stealing, All Square and Old Man and the Gun.