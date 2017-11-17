Scream Queens alum Skyler Samuels is set for a key recurring role in Fox’s Marvel drama series The Gifted.

The series from writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White also star.

Samuels will play a refugee mutant with telepathic abilities and a mysterious past.

Samuels’ previous credits include the series regular role of Grace in the first season of Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens and Bonnie Lipton in American Horror Story: Freak Show, along with the Lionsgate/CBS Films coming-of-age comedy, The Duff and The Nine Lives of Chloe King, in which she starred as the title character. Samuels is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management & Media.