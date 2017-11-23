Here’s a first-look promo for Fox’s The Four: Battle For Stardom, a new singing reality series that panelist Sean “Diddy” Combs has promised will “disrupt the world of competition television” and “revolutionize the format.” Above, he wants to know “who will be able to save their seat?”

Created by Armoza Formats and produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza, The Four also features expert panelists DJ Khaled, singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and record label exec Charlie Walk. It premieres January 4 and will air Thursdays at 8 PM.

The format works backwards from typical competition shows: Four finalists, chosen from their auditions, will try to defend their coveted spots on the stage, as they are challenged by new singers determined to replace them. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed as determined by a panel of judges, they’ll go home and their challengers will take their place.

The singer who is the last standing at the end of the competition will see the panel of industry experts become key players on their team. The elite group will then guide the winner’s career to help make him or her a breakout star.

The Four will beat to air ABC’s reboot of former Fox mega hit American Idol, which will launch in March and air on Sundays. Fox’s response to Idol 2.0 also will air while NBC’s rival singing competition The Voice is on hiatus, on one of the nights the original aired on Fox toward the end of its run.

The Four is exec produced by David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Moshiko Cohen and Elwin Viztelly de Groot. Combs will also serve as a producer.