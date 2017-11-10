Vincent Ventresca (The Invisible Man)is set for a recurring role in Season 5B of Freeform’s family drama series The Fosters. Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, The Fosters centers on a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenage kids being raised by two moms. Ventresca will play Henry Mullen, Grace’s father, an absentee dad, who is determined to visit his daughter despite copious amounts of friction with his ex-wife. Known for his starring role on sci-fi cult series The Invisible Man, Ventresca recently wrapped the crowd-funded comedy pilot, Volunteers, which he wrote with co-star Erik Palladino and director Matt Leutwyler. His other credits include Friends and Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline.

Dena Tyler is set for a recurring role in Season 3 of Hulu’s original drama series The Path, from Universal Cable Productions and Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods. Created by Jessica Goldberg, The Path examines a family at the center of a controversial movement struggling with relationships, marriage and power, with each episode taking an in-depth look at what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want. Tyler plays Claudia a devoted follower of Lilith (Sarita Choudhury), not the Meyerist Movement. Tyler is known for her recurring role as Liberty Davis on CBS’ Bull. She also recently appeared in HBO’s new series The Deuce. Other credits include Homeland, Orange is the New Black and Blue Bloods, among others.