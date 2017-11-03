Anna Jacoby-Heron (Relationship Status) has been cast opposite Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone in The First, Beau Willimon’s straight-to-series drama slated to premiere on Hulu and U.K.’s Channel 4 in 2018.

Written by Willimon, The First follows the first human mission to Mars, exploring the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth. Jacoby-Heron is said to be playing Penn’s daughter. The series’ producing team declined comment.

Willimon is executive producing the series with his producing partner Jordan Tappis.

Jacoby-Heron co-starred on MTV’s Finding Carter and recently did an arc on Netflix’s Stranger Things. She is repped by Paradigm and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.