EXCLUSIVE: The Firm is making changes after its founder Jeff Kwatinetz exited the company to go work with attorney Mark Geragos and to concentrate on his other companies with Ice Cube.

Three lower-level employees were laid off as well as Kevin McKeon, who was Head of Film Robbie Brenner’s No. 2 exec. The company is also restructuring deals of Brenner and its head of TV Priscilla Crowe.

There had been rumors of a bankruptcy but we’re told that is definitely not the case and that the assets will continue to be managed until there are no more assets. They will not likely, however, be bringing in any new projects to The Firm, we hear.

Kwatinetz left The Firm and has already started at Geragos & Geragos.