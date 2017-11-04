As part of A24’s participation in Deadline’s The Contenders, The Disaster Artist director James Franco appeared today to discuss the genesis of the project at New Line, why he felt compelled to make the film, and the bizarre process of directing in character. Based on Greg Sistero’s best-seller, The Disaster Artist follows Tommy Wiseau (Franco)’s making of The Room, a cult classic regarded as one of the worst films ever made—a film so bad, it’s good.

Deadline

Coming off a number of “literary, artsy” adaptations of Faulkner and Cormac McCarthy, The Disaster Artist was a palette cleanser for Franco and the right project to finally bring his brother, Dave Franco, into the fold. The actor discussed the project’s transition from New Line to A24 as an act of generosity on the part of New Line execs, who released their claim to the film, feeling at the time that they were not in the best position to release this particular film.”I think they were coming off Kong, and they were actually protecting the movie,” Franco said.

Knowing Wiseau’s predilection for James Dean—and coming to recognize the actor’s “reverse body dysmorphia,” fancying himself a James Dean type—Franco came to feel that he and Wiseau “were sort of destined for each other.” Franco played the iconic actor in a 2001 film of the same name, and he later found out that Wiseau had watched that film countless times.

Franco Rex/Shutterstock

Of his decision to direct in-character—in full prosthetics—Franco wasn’t flexing his muscle, or attempting to show off. Ultimately, “it was just plain easier” for the actor to stay in character. “I think it helped the other actors, because our set was a movie set, and they’re playing characters who are actors. I think it helped the vibe to just be Tommy all the time.”

Appearing with Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf moments prior, Lady Bird writer/director Greta Gerwig discussed the roots of her independent family drama, and the extent to which it was autobiographical. “The heart of the movie is very close to my heart, but actually the character of Lady Bird is almost the opposite of who I was I was,” the actress told Pete Hammond of her solo directorial debut. “I was much more of a rule follower and a people pleaser. When I wrote the character, she was kind of courageous and out there.”

Gerwig, Metcalf and Ronan Rex/Shutterstock

Starring Saoirse Ronan as the titular Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, the film follows an adolescent girl in her last year of high school, through her combative, complicated relationship with her mother and her pursuit of a new life in New York. At The Contenders, Gerwig discussed the process of finding her characters in conjunction with her actors, also revealing the reasons behind Christine’s chosen name. “In a way, it’s almost like a rock star renaming themselves,” she explained. “It’s both this supreme confidence in herself, and it also means she thinks who she is on her own is not enough, which is an interesting dichotomy. It’s sort of becoming who you already are.”

Also appearing at A24’s The Contenders panel today were The Florida Project writer-director Sean Baker, and his young star, Brooklynn Prince, whose moving and gorgeously rendered drama is in theaters now.