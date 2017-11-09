The CW has put in development Prohibited, an hourlong soapy drama from Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed’s Rare Birds Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Jesse Lasky (Revenge), Prohibited is described as an upstairs/downstairs Southern soap where high-spirited former thief Amelia Jones attempts a fresh start in male-dominated Bourbon Country. Her new life, however, is upended when her two sisters show up demanding Amelia’s help in orchestrating the most dangerous heist of their lives: robbing the Money Room of the Kentucky Derby. Amelia now finds herself torn between the thrill of her dangerous past and her newfound ambition of becoming a Bourbon Queen.

New parents Somerhalder and Reed executive produce via their Rare Birds as part of the company’s pod deal with Warner Bros.. Lasky is co-executive producer, while Rare Birds’ Tracy Ryan produces.

Lasky was a writer-associate producer on the last three seasons of ABC’s Revenge and most recently has been a writer on CBS’ Code Black.

Reed is repped by Paradigm, Thruline Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Former The Vampire Diaries star Somerhalder is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Lasky is repped at Paradigm and Echo Lake.