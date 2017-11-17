Here is a reminder of the great human toll the sexual misconduct of prominent Hollywood figures, which is finally being exposed, takes — starting with the victims and trickling down to the dozens of people employed by productions whose future is impacted by the scandals.

Following TBS’ decision on Friday to suspend production on the upcoming 10-episode animated comedy series The Cops, co-created and starring disgraced comedian Louis C.K., the animators on the project were laid off earlier this week, just days before Thanksgiving. Sources close to the show confirmed the move to Deadline.

One of the pink slipped, Francis Giglio, The Cops‘ Art Director, wrote an open letter to C.K. on a box he used to pack up his things and later posted it on Facebook. (you can see it below) In a New York Times’ expose last Thursday, five women accused C.K. of mastrubating in front of them, charges he admitted were true.

“I am writing to you today to give a voice to another group of people that have been affected by your actions,” Giglio wrote to C.K. “The amazingly talented crew on The Cops that has been tirelessly working hard to create a unique prime time animated show. We now find ourselves out of a job right before the holiday season. So many of us are frantically looking for a new project to jump on. Myself included as my wife stays home with our 3-year-old daughter and I want to always make sure they are taken care of.”

Even in his personal pain, Giglio did not lose sight of the victims of C.K.’s behavior.

“All of the stress and frustration that I find myself in now is nothing compared to the pain and distress you have caused those women,” Giglio wrote. “I will happily walk away from this project and any other project to fully support anyone that needs to come forward about sexual abuse or harassment.”

The Cops follows Al (voiced by Brooks) and Lou (originally C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. C.K. already has been removed fas an executive producer from all his series. TBS and co-producer FX Prods. are now figuring out if the project could continue with a different voice actor, a challenging prospect as Lou was custom tailored to C.K.’s personality.