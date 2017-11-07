Monday Night Football saw a small lift last night and on the Big 4 so did The Brave (1.0/4), Superior Donuts (1.0/4) and the CW’s Valor (0.3/1) among others as ABC’s The Good Doctor was absent from the lineup.

Coming off a night-topping The Voice (2.0/7), the NBC’s military series rose 25% among adults 18-49 from last week. The biggest single uptick of Monday along with Superior Donuts, The Brave certainly had the benefit of a 0.1-rising Voice to give it extra juice.

Overall, in fast affiliates, NBC won the night in the key demo with a 1.7/6. With 8.03 million viewers, the Comcast net was in second place behind ABC’s 8.59 million. On October 30, the Disney-owned net was tops in both the demo and total audience.

With NFL pre-emptions in Milwaukee and Detroit for the Lions’ victory over the Packers on MNF, ABC’s likely inflated numbers may see a larger than usual change in the final numbers . Fox’s Green Bay affiliate also was showing the game, so there could be some adjustment there too.

As it is, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (1.4/5) was even with last week’s final numbers. A Luke Bryan: Living Every Day (1.0/4) special at 10 PM was down 47% in the 18-49s from The Good Doctor on the day before Halloween.

On the CW, Valor pumped up a tenth while Supergirl (0.5/2) was flat with its October 30 episode. Fox’s The Gifted (1.1/4) was also the same as last week, and 8 PM’s Lucifer (1.0/4) is up 11%.

Besides Superior Donuts, the House of Moonves saw comedy Kevin Can Wait (1.2/5) even with its last original and a 9:30 PM 9JKL (0.8/3) even with its 8:30 PM airing of last week. Ending CBS’ night, Scorpion (0.8/3) was up a tenth.